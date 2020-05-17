Richard M. Mowry, Jr., 87, of Boca Raton passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. Richard is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Overly Mowry; sons Richard (Linsay) M. Mowry III, Garrett (Casey) W. Mowry; daughter Sarah E. (George) deMaria; 4 granddaughters and 3 grandsons. Richard was born to Dr. Richard and Ruth Mowry in Latrobe, PA where he graduated from St. Vincent College, then from Vanderbilt Law School in Nashville. Richard spent four years in the Army in the judge advocate office and four years in the FBI during which he spent a year learning Chinese at the Army Language School in California. Richard then settled in Deerfield Beach where he opened his practice of law. During this time he married Mary and they started their family. During his 52 years as a South Florida resident, he served Deerfield Beach as a Mayor and a City Commissioner. Dick was always active in church, first at Community Presbyterian, then Spanish River Presbyterian where he was an acting elder, on the board of trustees and taught Sunday School. Richard always enjoyed his time in Western PA with grandson Shawn, family and friends. His ashes will be at Unity Cemetery in Pennsylvania outside of Latrobe. In lieu of flowers donations to the Deacon's Fund at Spanish River Church, 2400 Yamato Rd., Boca Raton, FL. 33431 is appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store