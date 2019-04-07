Richard "Rich" Alan Mckee, 76, passed away on March 31,2019 at 8:22p.m at the VA Medical Center in West Palm Beach, FL, comforted by his family. He is survived by his children, Kelly, Scott and Danny. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Jennifer and Ashley and his great-grandson, Collin. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jane. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Richard graduated high school while proudly serving in the United States Air Force before he was honorably discharged, and began his family life in Long Island, NY, where he resided for 25 years. Rich was a commerical editor before moving to Florida with his Daughter and two grandchildren in 1994. He then had is own transportation company prior to semi-retiring at sixty-two. Rich was known as a devoted family man whose calm presence and affable demeanor brought immense joy to all who knew and loved him. A small service is being held at IJ Morris At Star of David of the Palm Beaches on April 7th. Richard will then be reunited with his wife, Jane on Monday, April 15th with a burial held at Calverton National Cemetery. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary