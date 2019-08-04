|
Richard Peter of Deerfield Beach, formerly of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, was surrounded by his loving family when he passed away on July 24, 2019. He was born on June 8, 1950 to Herbert Pell of Nottingham, England and Agustina Paredes of San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Richard is survived by his children, Tracy Pell Graham, Susannah Pell Turner, Andy Pell, Ricky Pell, Susan Schuler, Patricia Schuler-Hoffmann, Karla Schuler Handal and Heidi Schuler; his brothers, John H. Pell and Charles F. Pell; his sisters, Susana Pell Munzell and Lilly Pell Fleming; his 16 grandchildren: Maya and Wyatt; Ethan, Macy and Lilah; Andrea and Daniel; Julian and Louisa; Alexander and Andres; Felipe, Matthew and Jonathan; Dominic and Evan; as well as nieces Christina and Stephanie; nephews Sean and Alexander (A.J.); grand-niece Sophia, and grand-nephew Kaleo. Richard was a graduate of the Wharton School of Business, was an entrepreneur in Honduras, and was a successful national business consultant. Richard had a passion and energy for life and lived it on his terms. He will always be in our hearts and memories and will be greatly missed. Services will be held at Caballero Rivero Sunset on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019