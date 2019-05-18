Dr. Richard S. Dellerson was born in Far Rockaway, New York in 1938. He attended New York Military Academy, then graduated from Northeastern University in Boston with a degree in pharmacy and went on to graduate from University of Miami School of Medicine in 1966. He was stationed in Beaufort, SC, as a Navy flight physician from 1967-1969. He was then the Chief of the emergency room at Memorial Regional in Hollywood, FL for over 30 years. His true passion was training paramedics and developing emergency response protocols as the Medical Director of both Hollywood and Pembroke Pines Fire Departments throughout most of his career. He was an avid marlin fisherman, golfer, guitar player, pilot, baseball fan, and most of all a very proud father and grandpa. He will now go join his beautiful daughter Danielle who has been waiting for him up in heaven with a cold martini and a pack of Camel Lights. We will celebrate his extraordinary life on Monday, May 20, at Memorial Regional Conference Center at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Cycle for Survival cancer research in his name at mskcc.convio.net/goto/RichardDellerson. He is survived by his children Lara Dellerson Whorley (Todd), Lisa Dellerson Wells (Dave), Ray Dellerson, his loving companion Susan VanMetre, siblings Mike Dellerson and Phoebe Dellerson Shkolnick, and his beloved grandchildren Ava, Patterson, and Shelby Whorley, and Olivia and Spencer Wells. fredhunters.com. Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 18 to May 19, 2019