Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
5590 NE 6th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL
View Map
Richard T. Shankwieler Obituary
Richard Thomas Shankweiler, of Pompano Beach, FL, died on October 9, 2019. Richard was precedeased by his brother, Philip K. Shankweiler, of Houston, Texas. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Barbara, his beloved sons, of whom he was so proud, Kevin (Song), of Ogden, Utah, Christopher, of Plymouth, Minnesota, Matthew (Rebeccah), of Plymouth, Minnesota, 3 beloved and precious granddaughters, Annika, Lauren, and Morgan, of Plymouth, Minnesota, and our beloved "adopted" daughter, Sandra M. Schulze of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's name to Graceplace School.org, c/o Elizabeth Coldren, Director, which works to free local youth from sex trafficking and other destructive lifestyles, P.O. Box 668876, Pompano Beach, Florida 33066. A Celebration Of Life service will take place at Gracepoint Church on Saturday, October 26th, 2019, at 11:00 AM, 5590 NE 6th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334. tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2019
