Richard "Dick" Taylor
It is with deep sorrow and great love that we mourn the passing of Richard on July 25th at 95 years young. He was born in NJ, served honorably in the US Navy in WWII, and graduated an engineer from NYU. He married and began working as an engineer, but quickly became sales engineer. He moved his family to Florida in 1969, and ultimately retired from Florida Heat Pump where he was known as "Mr Sales of Florida". He continued work in his own engineering firm until recently. He was a faithful member of Church by the Sea, and was an active member of the Navy League. He was predeceased by his wife Of 50+ years, Doris. He is survived by children Lynda Taylor Lowery (spouse Earl), Rikki Taylor (spouse Dru), James Taylor. Grand children Earl Lowery, Jr., Dagny (Lowery) Waldmeier (spouse Wally), Abigail (Taylor) Harris (spouse Tanner), Katie (Taylor) Culver (spouse Courtney) and Ben Taylor. Great grandchildren Madison, Arabella, and Lawson; and Robbie. And Dear companion June Zuckerberg. He was loved by all who knew him.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 7, 2020.
