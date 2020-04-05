|
Richard passed away March 29th in Pittsburgh,Pa. Richard was born June 21st, 1945 in Bou Sada aka. Beautiful Sand, Algeria to Jack & Esther Teboul. He moved to Paris then Dinard,France Brittany region where he worked with his father owner of the Marjorie Lane Hotel.
Came to Ft.Lauderdale,Fl in the middle 60's. Worked at the Cafe de Paris & Club International. Opened his first restaurant Le Beaujolais located on NE 9th St. near the beach.a second restaurant La Reserve on the NE corner of the Oakland Park Bridge. Winner of numerous awards Travel Holiday Magazine &,Wine Spectator Magazine best wine list ,was a member of the Chaine de Rottisuer. Other resturants were added: Napoleon, Town Center Mall & Opus V, Boca Raton.
After the sale of La Reserve became a real estate agent working under Keys & Apco Realty. Long time resident off Coral Ridge Estates. Beloved husband of Tere Shapiro & loving father to Mark Klos. He enjoyed traveling & his family. Donations can be given to Lighthouse for the Blind. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 5, 2020