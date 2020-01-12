Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
New Covenant Church
1101 NW 33rd Street
Pompano Beach, FL
Richard Walter (Rick) Frenzel


1957 - 2020
Richard Walter (Rick) Frenzel Obituary
Rick Frenzel a resident of Pompano Beach Florida died peacefully after a tough fought battle on January 3, 2020.

Rick is survived by his wife Cynda; his two daughters Kristin West and Rachel Quirino; his 2 grandsons , Isaac and Simon Quirino; his sons-in-love; Jonathon West and Estevao Quirino; as well as much loved family and many friends. He is predeceased by his sister, Renee Phillips; his mother, Beverly E. Frenzel, and his father Guenter Frenzel.

Rick was born on April 10 1957

He loved the Lord with all his heart. And was dedicated to helping others.

There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial at 1:00 pm Saturday January 18th 2020

New Covenant Church

1101 NW 33rd Street

Pompano Beach, Florida

A simple reception will follow afterwards

1-4-3 x <><> x <><
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 12, 2020
