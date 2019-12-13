Home

Richard Warren Hirschy


1924 - 2019
Richard Warren Hirschy Obituary
Richard "Dick" Warren Hirschy, 95, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Pompano Beach FL. Dick was born in Ft. Wayne IN on December 2, 1924 to the late Clarence and Grace Marie (Snouffer) Hirschy. Dick served his country during WW II as an infantry soldier in the European theater where he was awarded two Purple Hearts. After the war, Dick attended Butler University in Indianapolis IN and met his future wife Marcia Elaine Wells.

Dick was devoted to his wife and family. He set high standards. All who knew Dick admired his self-discipline, generosity, and his strength of moral character. Dick was an avid saltwater fisherman, gardener, and dog lover.

Dick is survived by his wife Marcia. Surrounded by family and friends, Dick and Marcia celebrated their 70th anniversary in June 2019. All five of his children survive to cherish his memory including Dean (Sarah) Hirschy of Charlotte NC, John (Linda) Hirschy of Portland OR, Suanne (Blaine) Early of Lexington KY, Beth (Peter) Kuettel of Pompano Beach FL, and Amy Hirschy (Scott Choffel) of Louisville KY. Also surviving are eleven grandchildren and seven great-grand children. His dog Cassie is the last in a long line of well-loved dogs. In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his brother Luther Hirschy and sister Constance Zollars.

Memorial gifts may be directed to the Humane Society of Broward County, 2070 Griffin Road, Ft Lauderdale FL 33312, or https://humanebroward.com/.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 13, 2019
