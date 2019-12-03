Home

Glick Family Funeral Home
3600 N. Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33431
(561) 672-1880
Rick Jones of Highland Beach, Florida passed away on Saturday November 30, 2019.

To all who knew him, Rick was a loving, kind and generous man. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He was a role model for living a life of integrity, generosity and grace. He had an incredible zest for life and lived it to its fullest. He approached life like he approached racing: fast and furious right up to the finish line.

Rick leaves behind a legacy of friends whom he loved and adored unconditionally and a lifetime of lasting memories.

Rick is survived by his loving wife of 27 years Karen, his son Brad, daughter-in-law Heather, grandchildren Bradley and Hayden, sister Tena, brother Thad, sister-in-law Julie, Mother -in- law Gina Brancato, brother in-law- Jerry Brancato, 2 nieces and 5 nephews.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-5 pm on Friday December 6,2019 at Glick Family Funeral Home 3600 N. Federal Highway

Boca Raton, Florida 33431 where a memorial service will begin at 3 PM.

Donations can be made to the .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 3, 2019
