Rita A. Zeman 97, of Wilton Manors died on Wednesday September 25, 2019, A resident for 65 years formerly from Perrysburg, Ohio. Predeceased by her son John R. Zeman III. Survived by her Son: Phillip Zeman of Altamonte Springs Daughters: Michele Alderson of Franklin, NC, Denice (James) Pelloni of Wilton Manors and Andre Boyd of Pompano Beach. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday September 28, 2019 at 1:00PM at St. Clement Catholic Church. Online condolences can be shared at edkalis.com. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation & Funeral Services, Wilton Manors.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 27, 2019