T.M. Ralph Funeral Homes - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
Rita Lim
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Plantation United Methodist Church
1001 NW 70th Avenue
Plantation, FL
1940 - 2019
Rita Lim Obituary
Rita Lim, 79, of Plantation, FL died on Sunday, October 20, 2019 of a hemorrhagic stroke at Orlando Regional Medical Center. She was Chinese, born in Rangoon, Burma, as the fifth of ten children to Queh Moh Kiau and Wong Aik Chang. She married her childhood sweetheart in 1968 and graduated with a Master of Arts from Mandalay Arts & Sciences University in 1970. After immigrating to the US with her husband and two small children, she lived in Baltimore, MD and Pekin, IL before residing in Plantation for the past 34 years. She managed her husband's medical practice until his retirement in 2014.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dr. Matthew Lim and son Paul Lim of Plantation, FL; daughter Ramona Lim, son-in-law Souheil El-Chemaly, and granddaughter Gabriella El-Chemaly of Brookline, MA; as well as sisters Woon Ju Newman of Bromley, England; Mavis Chan of Boronia, Australia; Mary Warren of Burnaby, BC; and Lucy Lee of Aloha, OR.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 3:00 p.m. at Plantation United Methodist Church, with repast to follow at the church Fellowship Hall, where you are invited to visit with the family.

In her memory donations may be made to Plantation United Methodist Church 1001 NW 70th Avenue, Plantation, FL 33313. Arrangments by T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 3, 2019
