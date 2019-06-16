Home

Rita S. Kullback Obituary
Rita S. Kullback

On June 13, 2019, Rita S. Kullback, age 95, beloved Wife (of over 72 years) of Philip Kullback, beloved Mother of Gail & Michael Fredricks and Sharon & Mel Willis, beloved Grandmother of Stacey, Josh & RobBee and Syndee Fredricks and Scott & Kim and Robbie Willis, beloved Great Grandmother of Libby, Sydney, Jeremy, Alana, Haylie and Ethan, passed away peacefully. Funeral services will be held at Gutterman Warheit Memorial Chapel, 7240 North Federal Highway, Boca Raton, Monday, June 17th at 12:30 pm. Interment immediately following at South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 State Road 7, Lake Worth. Shiva observed Monday-Wednesday, June 17-19 from 2-4pm & 6-8pm with Kaddish Services at 7pm at 13727 Whippet Way East, Delray Beach. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy are requested to a .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 16, 2019
