Edwards Cremation and Funeral Services - WILTON MANORS
1108 NE 23 DRIVE
Wilton Manors, FL 33305
(954) 566-5564
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Robert A. Hanke


1938 - 2019
Robert A. Hanke Obituary
Robert "Bob" Hanke, 81, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, passed away Thursday, October 2, 2019, peacefully surrounded by his family. Bob was born on July 11, 1938, in Louisville, Kentucky, and attended school in Mount Morris, Illinois, where he was raised. Bob served his country proudly as a US Marine. After serving his country, he traveled to Fort Lauderdale in 1958, where he met the love of his life Jackie Crinigan. They were married in St. Clement's Catholic Church on August 19, 1961. Later, they were founding members of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and longtime supporters of Cardinal Gibbons High School. Bob worked as an officer of Broward National Bank and Sr. Loan Officer of First Bankers in Pompano Beach. Those who knew Bob will always remember him for his old school humor and ability to always leave them laughing. He was a man of his word, who had strong values with high standards; he took pride in all that he did, and the most important things in life were his family. He is survived by his wife Jackie, sons Mark (Diane) and John "Chip" (Alisa) and daughter Kristin, as well as his grandchildren Michael, Drew, Christina, John Jr., and Brandon and great-grandchild Christian. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 17. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to the Cardinal Gibbons High School Capital Campaign, 2900 NE 47th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308. www.cghsfl.org. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation & Funeral Services, Wilton Manors.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 12, 2019
