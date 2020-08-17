1/
Robert A. Magic Sr.
Robert A. Magic, Sr. age 92 of Hollywood passed away August 14, 2020. Mr. Magic was a Korean Navy Veteran, founding member of Knights of Columbus, Council # 4851 and Nativity Catholic Church. Survived by wife Dorothy; sons Robert A. Magic, Jr. and Dennis (Mary Eileen) Magic and sister Carol Townsend.

Visitation Tuesday 6-8 PM with a Prayer Service 7:00 PM at Landmark Funeral Home. Funeral Mass of the Resurrection Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Nativity Catholic Church followed by entombment at Hollywood Memorial Gardens West.

Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home; 4200 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Landmark Funeral Home
AUG
18
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Landmark Funeral Home
AUG
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Nativity Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 989-8220
