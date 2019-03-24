Robert (Bob) Allen Reinhart, 88 years old. After a 10-month illness, died peacefully with the care and loving support of his family. A humble, fair, and generous man, devoted and supportive son, brother, husband, and father, he was fortunate to enjoy a long and healthy 32 years of retirement in Deerfield Beach, Florida spending his time at the ocean he loved, serving as a Condominium Board Member, engaging in social activities, and assisting with building and grounds care at Deerfield Manor. Born August 23, 1930 in Clinton, Massachusetts he grew up in Lancaster, Harvard and Natick, MA and spent many childhood summers at the beach in Marshfield (Brant Rock), MA. Youngest and longest living of 4 sons (Albert J, Richard A, David R) of Albert Reinhart and Helen C Bachman Reinhart. Married October 27, 1957 to Rose Marie Aiano Reinhart of Kingston, NY and Deerfield Beach, FL. Survived by his wife of 61 years and their three children, Rosann Jean Reinhart of Marshfield, MA, Richard Allen Reinhart (and wife Lee Ann) of Rustburg, VA, and Karen Anne DiSalvo (and husband, Michael) of Portland, CT, and three grandchildren: Lindsey Rose Petchel, Emily Anne DiSalvo, and Nathan Michael DiSalvo, and numerous nieces and nephews. Following in the footsteps of his older brothers, he participated in the Military, serving as a Sergeant, Nation Guard of the United States, Army Reserve, Massachusetts, January 27, 1949 - August, 30, 1954. Graduating from High School in Natick, MA in 1948, he attended Northeastern University, Boston, MA, and graduated with a Bachelor of Industrial Engineering in 1953. He relocated to New York State for employment at IBM, Kingston, NY as Staff Engineer and Programmer, 1954-1987. Whiles there he obtained a Professional Engineering License, 1962 from University of State of New York, Education Department.His interests included ocean swimming, sailing, mountain hiking, investing and real estate. The Nature Conservancy and America Farmland Trustt were among his favrite charities. A memorial service will be held Monday April, 15, 2019 1PM at Kraeer-Becker Funeral Home 217 E. Hillsboro Blvd. Deerfield Beach, FL 954-427-5544 Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary