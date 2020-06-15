Dr. Robert (Bob) Arthur Green, 77, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida passed away on June 12, 2020. Robert was born in Port Huron, Michigan and was the eldest of 5 children. He was a proud alumni from the University of Michigan Medical School and wore his maize and blue proudly and could sing the fight song loudly! While attending Medical School, he met his wife and love of his life Nancy (Scott) who was a student at the University of Michigan Nursing School. They enjoyed 50 years of marriage filled with jokes, laughter, and love and unconditional devotion to one another.
Robert was an accomplished thoracic surgeon. He was passionate about surgery and the practice of medicine as a whole – it was his calling. He had an inquisitive mind and was always eager to "talk shop" and share ideas, thoughts, or experiences. He was honored when he felt he was able to mentor physicians in the art of medicine. He understood the value and importance of patient care and made a point to comfort and listen to his patients and their family. This combination of knowledge and skill, experience and care, and his overall personality made him a pillar in the medical community that culminated with him being named Chief of Staff at Florida Medical Center. The miracles he performed and the kindness he displayed had a rippling effect that bettered so many lives over the years.
Robert had many adventures and a love for the water. He made many boat crossings to the Bahamas to spear fish, and loved to pilot his plane. Robert was an amazing husband, wonderful father, a good brother, and made a lasting impact on friends, colleagues, and neighbors. He was blessed with lifelong friends and was an inspiration to many, and will be missed.
He leaves behind his wife Nancy Green; son Ronald and wife Lesley Green; daughter Laura and husband Steve Kincaid; son Tom and wife Jessica Green; grandchildren Ryan, Logan, Dylan, Daniel, Amelia, Gabriella, and Donovan; brother Richard Green who he raised like a son; brother Michael Green and Pete Palac; sister Suzanne and Gerald Bassett; extended in-laws Rick and Sandy Scott; and many nieces and nephews.
There are so many stories and memories left out of these words, and those reading this are invited to come and share those memories with the family. The family is receiving visitors this Thursday, 6/18/2020, at Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home from 6PM-9PM. The address is 4061 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308. Please visit www.KraeerFairchild.com for details.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 15, 2020.