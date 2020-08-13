Robert Perwien of Coconut Creek, FL, passed away August 8, 2020 at the age of 95. Survivors include his children; Mickey, Rena (fiancé Donnie), Jonathan (wife Lori); grandchildren; Sarah, Micah, Joshua, and Rachel; siblings, Nadine and Helene. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years, Ruth (Meltz); siblings Joan, Donald, Michael, James, and Edmund. He was loved by all. The family service will be Sunday, August 16 at 11:00 A.M. (CST). In lieu of flowers, direct donations to the Jewish National Fund (jnf.org
) or the Wounded Warrior
Family Support (wwfs.org
). The full obituary and funeral Zoom information is available at www.hodroffepsteinmemorialchapels.com
.