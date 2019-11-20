|
|
On Tuesday, November 12, 2019, Robert Charles Burton, loving husband, son and brother unexpectedly passed away at the age of 67.
Bob was born on August 14, 1952 in Lakeland, Florida. He graduated from the University of Florida in 1974 and later founded Palm Beach Reporting Service, Inc. in 1983. On February 14, 1986, he married Diane Trezza. They were happily married for thirty three years.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred. He is survived by his wife, Diane, his father, Charles, and his sister, Susan. A private service will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the Coastal Conservation Association, North Palm Beach Chapter, P.O. Box 568886, Orlando, FL 32856.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 20, 2019