Robert C. Iannuzzo passed away on Thursday May 14, 2020 at his home in Dania Beach, FL. He was 75. Born and raised in Waltham, Massachusetts, to the late Joseph and Frances ( Rizzo) Iannuzzo ; Bobby settled in Florida in 1989.



He enjoyed his daily rides to the beach on his scooter and socializing with his friends and family. He is survived by his wife Lillian ( Bartleman ), son Michael, daughter Kris and her husband Scott, daughter Keri and her husband Guenther and his granddaughter, Kayla Rose Iannuzzo, all residing in Florida.



He is also survived by his brother Peter Iannuzzo and sisters; Geraldine Proia,



Patricia Conners, Nannette Dube and Theresa Lupo as well as many nieces and nephews. He was also brother of the late Josephine Papia, Mary Comeau and



Rose Anderson. Bobby wished to spend eternity among the seas off the coast



of his cherished Hollywood Beach. His family will host a small, private service at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store