Aug. 29, 1932 (Brooklyn, N.Y.) - April 22, 2019 (Hollywood, Fla.)Husband, father, grandfather, dentist, Scout, lover of music, beaches, food, sports and the arts. He cherished family above all, and valued experiences more than fancy things."Marvelous! Fantastic-oh!" bellowed the gentle, kind soul when someone or something made him happy, which was often. His smile was his calling card and he loved to laugh and sing. In turn, others smiled and sang back. His APO fraternity brothers at Brooklyn College serenaded him and his beautiful bride Bea when they married in June 1954, sweethearts from Lincoln High who met at a Sweet 16 and spent 70 years together. They raised three sons, doted on one granddaughter, rode life's highs and lows together, until death did them part. Bea and Bob, Bob and Bea, a couple in perfect harmony. She survives him, brokenhearted but grateful. His beloved aide Rosemarie sang in French to him at his graveside funeral this week in W. Babylon, N.Y., buried next to his oldest son David, who died in 2009. He loved the Mets, golf, tennis, theater, clams on the half shell, tip tongue sandwiches and cheesy manicotti, summers at Tanglewood and Montauk, winters on Hollywood Beach eating Le Tub burgers and playing with granddaughter Natalia. A Life Scout, he loved his Ten Mile River brethren and was proud of his Eagle Scout sons Stephen and Michael.In his final week, when his journalist son leaned into his ear, thanked him for his love and support and told him that the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service had been awarded to the Sun Sentinel newsroom where Michael has spent the last 30 years, Bob sat up and said, "I'm so proud of you -- You're making me cry." And now we're crying, too. Tears of sadness, but mostly joy. We love you "Brooklyn Bobby."Those who so desire can make donations in his memory to NARSAD, NAMI or the .