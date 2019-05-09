CARLYN, Robert "Bob" of Delray Beach, Florida, formerly of Marblehead, Massachusetts, passed away on February 15, 2019, at the age of 106. He is survived by daughter Dr. Cynthia Carlyn, son Richard Carlyn, and his wife Deborah Meshulam, his grandchildren, Douglas Carlyn and Alicia Meshulam, and many nieces and nephews. His parents, Sarah and Max, eight brothers and sisters, and Ethel, his wife of 75 years, predeceased him. Bob's lifetime love of learning began at Boston Latin School and continued at Bates College where he was a top student and a multisport varsity athlete graduating in 1935. Thereafter he earned his MA in English Literature at Harvard University with a concentration in Shakespeare, whose works he could quote by memory. In 1942, Bob enlisted in the military and saw action in Europe as an intelligence officer in the US Army Air Force. Fluent in both French and German, he used his language skills after D-Day to debrief and translate. After the war he remained in the Air Force Reserves, retiring as a Lt. Colonel in December 1972. For many years, Bob and Ethel owned and operated a successful real estate brokerage firm on the North Shore of Massachusetts. They were also devoted Latin dancers and shared their passion for dancing by teaching friends and students. Bob loved physical activity and attributed his long and healthy life to "excessive exercise." Along with Ethel, Bob was a member of the former Temple Israel of Swampscott and its successor Congregation Shirat Hayam. A month before his passing, Bob's military service was honored at a ceremony officiated by US Representative Paul Tonko who presented him with a Congressional Proclamation acknowledging that service and pinned on his uniform the honorary wings of a Colonel. Bob will be remembered for a keen intellect, devotion to family, gentle sense of humor, and above all his and kindness to others. He was buried with full military honors at Sharon Memorial Park on February 17th. Funeral arrangements were by Levine Memorial Chapel, Albany, NY Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary