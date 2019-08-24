Home

Robert Dennis Zanetti


1952 - 2019
Robert Dennis Zanetti Obituary
ZANETTI, Robert Dennis - Age 67, formerly of Passaic, New Jersey, peacefully passed away on August 17, 2019, after a 2 year journey with liver cancer. He was born on May 1, 1952 to the late Rudy and Jean Zanetti and preceded in death by his brother Gregory Zanetti. Robert is survived by his son, Robert J. Zanetti, his sister Robin and many close friends, all who will miss him deeply. Robert resided in South Florida for over 40 years. In his spare time, he loved bass fishing, especially with his son Robbie and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. He was a talented iron worker and craftsman, gifted with his hands. A Veteran Green Beret of the US Army Special Forces he served in the Vietnam War from 1969-1971. At Robert's request, a memorial service resting his cremains at sea, will be announced by invitation. If desired, memorial contributions can be made in Robert's name to the , 3407 NW 9th Ave, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309. The family of Robert wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Trustbridge Hospice, West Palm Beach, FL. Rob will be remembered and missed by so very many. WE LOVE YOU AND WILL SEE YOU AGAIN, ROB.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 24, 2019
