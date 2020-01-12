|
|
Robert (Rob) Donald Roy, age 56, resident of Lugoff, S.C., passed away on January 6, 2020. He was born in Bristol, Connecticut and moved to Margate, Florida in 1971. He had a love for working in the yard, his dogs, boating and fishing. Rob was a graduate of the Florida Atlantic University College of Engineering and was always "fixing" things. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Carr Roy, his mother, Barbara Roy, his mother-in-law, Linda Carr, and his sisters Susan Powers and Janice Roy Hansen. He was preceded in death by his father, Reynold Roy. He will be deeply missed by his family and all those who knew him. Rob wishes to spend his eternity at sea, so his ashes will be spread at sea at a later date. Celebrate Rob's life by donating to the in his name.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 12, 2020