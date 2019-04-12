|
Robert E. Brandt, Sr 97, of Deerfield Beach, FL passed away on March 19, 2019. He was born in Harmony, PA. As a Tech Sergeant in the Army Air Corp during WWII , he flew 50 missions in the Pacific. He and his wife Josephine (Gall) raised their family in Ellwood City, PA where he worked for U.S. Steel. They later moved to Mesa, Arizona. He is survived by his son Robert of San Francisco, CA, daughters Jo Marlene (Norm) Stern of Boca Raton, FL and Barbara (Walt) Householder of Phoenix, AZ. Grandchildren Dr. Brian (Dr. Jennifer) Stern, Karen (Jimmy) Aston, and Sean (Traci) Householder and five Great Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, 4 sisters and 2 brothers. A Military Funeral will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019