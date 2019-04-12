Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Brandt Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Brandt Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert E. Brandt Sr. Obituary
Robert E. Brandt, Sr 97, of Deerfield Beach, FL passed away on March 19, 2019. He was born in Harmony, PA. As a Tech Sergeant in the Army Air Corp during WWII , he flew 50 missions in the Pacific. He and his wife Josephine (Gall) raised their family in Ellwood City, PA where he worked for U.S. Steel. They later moved to Mesa, Arizona. He is survived by his son Robert of San Francisco, CA, daughters Jo Marlene (Norm) Stern of Boca Raton, FL and Barbara (Walt) Householder of Phoenix, AZ. Grandchildren Dr. Brian (Dr. Jennifer) Stern, Karen (Jimmy) Aston, and Sean (Traci) Householder and five Great Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, 4 sisters and 2 brothers. A Military Funeral will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.