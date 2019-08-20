Home

Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1 North State Road 7
Pompano Beach, FL 330634552
(954) 972-7340
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1 North State Road 7
Pompano Beach, FL 330634552
View Map
Service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Kraeer Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1 North State Road 7
Pompano Beach, FL 330634552
View Map
Robert E. Gagne


1948 - 2019
Robert E. Gagne Obituary
Robert Eugene Gagne, age 70 of Margate, FL passed away on August 17, 2019 leaving behind wife Nancy, 3 children Stephen, Suzanne and Cheryl, 2 grandchildren Blaine and Ryland, 2 sisters Angelique and Judi, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. Visitation will be held at Kraeer Funeral Home in Margate on Sunday, August 25th from 2 to 4pm with a service at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in memory of Robert Gagne. To donate online please visit miami.edu/giveSylvester and under "Tribute Information" select Memorial and fill in the honoree's first and last name to have it designated for brain cancer research.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 20, 2019
