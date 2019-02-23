November 17, 1934 – February 7, 2019Following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, Bob passed away at home on February 7, 2019 with his partner and "saviour" at his side. Predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Palma, he is survived by his partner Irene, his children Roberta and Dino and grandchildren Jonathan, Michelle and Nick.Bob began his career at De Havilland Aircraft as an electronics technologist, but soon found his calling in sales and marketing. Working for Honeywell, Rockwell Collins, Raytheon and Spar Aerospace, he had the opportunity to travel the world and make many lasting friendships. After moving to Ottawa from Toronto, he reconnected with the many friends he had made here over the years. Friday lunches with the boys at the Air Force Mess became sacrosanct.Special thanks to Dr. W. Lominy and the staff at Champlain LHIN, especially the nurses and PSWs for their care and compassion.Bob will be greatly missed by all who knew this kind, considerate, fun-loving man.There will be no service, however, all are welcome to share their memories and stories at Hulse, Playfair & McGarry. www.hpmcgarry.ca Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary