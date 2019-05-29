Robert Southard, Sr., 76. Passed away peacefully Saturday May 18 at his home in Miami, Florida.He leaves his wife of 57 years, Nancy Jennings Southard; his mother Lalla Southard; his daughter Dawn Southard; his son Robert Jr. and his wife Elizabeth, grandchildren Ashley and Ryan; his daughter Christina Reed and grandson Winsor; his son Bradley and his wife Kelly and son Gary; brothers Steve and Lee, and sister Betty.The son of Dr. Francis and Lalla Southard, Robert moved to Florida from Louisville Kentucky in the 1940's. He later married Nancy Jennings and created a loving family of four. Robert (Bob) worked for his father at his Southard Veterinary Clinic before becoming a founding partner of Total Appliance & Air Conditioning Repairs, Inc. a company that has serviced thousands of South Florida residents since the early 1970's. Mr. Southard, Sr. had a passion for the ocean, and thoroughly enjoyed diving and fishing. He frequently travelled with family and friends throughout the Bahamas and Virgin Islands, Venezuela and Costa Rica. During billfish seasons, island locals would welcome his return. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 31 2019 from 2:00-4:00 PM at Fred Hunter's: 6301 Taft Street, Hollywood, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate support of the National in Robert's honor. Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 29 to May 30, 2019