Robert Edwin Cauvel passed at his home in Pompano Beach, FL, on August 11, 2019, age 76. From the Cauvel/Delange Family: Rob was born in Franklin, PA, on February 8th, 1943, to Edwin H. and Thelma J. Cauvel. He was a visual artist, Pittsburgh art historian and teacher at Franklin Regional School District, member of the Associated Artists of Pittsburgh, and he received the Frank Ross Award for Excellence in 1997. He graduated from Edinboro University with a Bachelor's in Art Education, and received a Master's from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He studied under Frank Ross, Jerry Caplan, and Don Pilcher. He loved pottery, mixed media, The Clay Place, Three Rivers Arts Festival, Craftsmans Guild, the beach, and sharing time with friends. He is survived by his partner, William Delange, son, Ross and spouse Elizabeth Cauvel, former wife and friend Constance (Rabin) Cauvel, and Uncle Joseph and Betty Hollabaugh. The family wishes to thank the staff of John Knox Village, and hospice and Dignity Memorial. Visitation: August 30th, 10am-12pm, Kraeer Funeral Home, 200 West Copans Road, Pompano Beach, FL, 33064 Funeral Service: August 30th, 12pm-1:30pm, Kraeer Funeral Home, 200 West Copans Road, Pompano Beach, FL, 33064. Donations: Associated Artists of Pittsburgh, In memory of Robert E. Cauvel, 100 43rd Street, Unit 107, Pittsburgh, PA 15201, [email protected] Also: Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, 8815 Conroy Windermere Rd. Suite 309 Orlando, FL 32835, helpfightra.org.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019