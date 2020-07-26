1/
Robert Eric Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Eric Johnson, 70, passed away on July 21, 2020 from a long battle with cancer. Bob was born in Fort Lauderdale in 1950, and attended North Side Elementary, Sunrise Middle School and Fort Lauderdale High School. He enjoyed spending time in the Everglades with life-long friends and loved his family and friends. Bob is survived by his mother Evangeline Melton Johnson, sister Sandra (Gary) Stoye, nephews Christian Johnson, Shawn (Shannon) Johnson and Joshua (Andrene) Johnson, great nieces, great nephews, aunt Roselyn Melton Watson, cousins Arlene and Emma Cassedy. Preceded in death by his father Carl Eric Johnson, brother Michael Carl Johnson, niece Penelope Rowe Miller, grandparents WC and Frankie Jane Melton, and Harold and Hulda Johnson. Bob will be missed by his family and friends. Private family service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved