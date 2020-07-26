Robert Eric Johnson, 70, passed away on July 21, 2020 from a long battle with cancer. Bob was born in Fort Lauderdale in 1950, and attended North Side Elementary, Sunrise Middle School and Fort Lauderdale High School. He enjoyed spending time in the Everglades with life-long friends and loved his family and friends. Bob is survived by his mother Evangeline Melton Johnson, sister Sandra (Gary) Stoye, nephews Christian Johnson, Shawn (Shannon) Johnson and Joshua (Andrene) Johnson, great nieces, great nephews, aunt Roselyn Melton Watson, cousins Arlene and Emma Cassedy. Preceded in death by his father Carl Eric Johnson, brother Michael Carl Johnson, niece Penelope Rowe Miller, grandparents WC and Frankie Jane Melton, and Harold and Hulda Johnson. Bob will be missed by his family and friends. Private family service.



