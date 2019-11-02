|
A Fort Lauderdale resident of 7 decades, Dr. Robert (Bob) Weber passed away on Oct. 17 at the age of 94 when he succumbed in his sleep to a 2-decade battle with cancer. Joliet/Chicago born and educated, Bob excelled at academics and sports and was valedictorian of Joliet Catholic High. He graduated from both Northwestern Undergraduate and Medical Schools and trained in dermatology at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester. He practiced dermatology in Fort Lauderdale and was well known for spending a good part of his weekends driving to and caring for indigent patients in their houses, at no charge. "Dr. Bob" loved and was beloved by his patients. In 1984, he received the Florida Society of Dermatology's Practitioner of the Year Award. Dr. Bob is survived by his wife of over 66 years, Mary Beth, his 2 sons, Paul and Michael and their families, including 10 grandkids and 3 great grandkids. Our Dad rests in peace at Our Lady Queen of Heaven cemetery.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 2, 2019