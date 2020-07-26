GARSIDE – Robert C. Garside Jr., 64, a.k.a. Bobby "G" or "The Karaoke King" of Deerfield Beach, FL – born September 25, 1955 and passed July 15, 2020. He is survived by his lovely daughters Genie Tucker of Biloxi, MS, Alexandria Garside of Deerfield Bch, FL, his son Robert Garside Jr., his sister Brenda Baunach of El Paso, TX, and his brother Rich Garside of Jacksonville, FL, 1 grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. Bobby was a lifetime resident of the South Florida area which was what he called "home." A veteran and member of the American Legion post 162 of Deerfield Beach, he made a name for himself wherever he went. He could light up any room he walked into. Whether it be a young kid with his Donald Duck impersonation, or adults with his deep, beautiful voice singing "What a Wonderful World," he would leave a smile on anyone's face. His passion for karaoke preceded him and he has now ascended into that wonderful world that he sang about so graciously. He is loved by many and will be greatly missed. Interment at Fred Hunters Hollywood Memorial Garden, Hollywood, FL and a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store