1/1
Robert "Bobby" Garside
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GARSIDE – Robert C. Garside Jr., 64, a.k.a. Bobby "G" or "The Karaoke King" of Deerfield Beach, FL – born September 25, 1955 and passed July 15, 2020. He is survived by his lovely daughters Genie Tucker of Biloxi, MS, Alexandria Garside of Deerfield Bch, FL, his son Robert Garside Jr., his sister Brenda Baunach of El Paso, TX, and his brother Rich Garside of Jacksonville, FL, 1 grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. Bobby was a lifetime resident of the South Florida area which was what he called "home." A veteran and member of the American Legion post 162 of Deerfield Beach, he made a name for himself wherever he went. He could light up any room he walked into. Whether it be a young kid with his Donald Duck impersonation, or adults with his deep, beautiful voice singing "What a Wonderful World," he would leave a smile on anyone's face. His passion for karaoke preceded him and he has now ascended into that wonderful world that he sang about so graciously. He is loved by many and will be greatly missed. Interment at Fred Hunters Hollywood Memorial Garden, Hollywood, FL and a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes
6301 Taft Street
Hollywood, FL 33024-5934
954-989-1550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Buddy Gauer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved