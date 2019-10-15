|
It is with overwhelming sadness that we announce the passing of Robert "Bob" Gregor Currie, FAIA. Bob was a proud resident of the City of Delray Beach for fifty years and celebrated his 80th birthday on July 9th 2019. He passed on Friday, October 11, 2019 following a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.
Bob is survived by many family members and friends including his three sons, John Currie, James Currie and Mark Currie and their mother, Mary Currie. He is also survived by his grandson, André; his sisters, Barbara Joe and Betty Bauman; his brother-in-law, Bill Bauman; nephew Emil Bauman and his longtime friend and companion Jean Naviaux and her children Rhett Lewis and Christy Lewis. Bob was preceded in death by his beautiful daughter, Michelle Currie and his parents, Leonard and Virginia Currie.
An architect by degree, Bob received his Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Minnesota and his Master in Architecture from the esteemed Harvard University Graduate School of Design. Following years of travel and employment with the prestigious Boston-based firm of The Architects Collaborative, Bob settled in Delray Beach in 1969 with his wife and two children to join his father-in-law, Kenneth Jacobson to establish Jacobson Currie Architects. Over the years the firm changed partners and names with Currie as the one constant. In 2000 Bob was joined by long-time associates Jess Sowards, AIA and José Aguila to form Currie Sowards Aguila Architects. Bob and his firm served to mentor and train many aspiring young architects with an active intern program with Virginia Tech.
Over the course of his career, Bob planned and designed virtually every building type, including religious, municipal, public assembly, residential, commercial office, hospitality and historical restoration facilities, in both the United States and abroad. His knowledge of international design and construction was developed through projects in the Middle East, Australia, South America, China and the United Kingdom. In addition, he taught at the University of Sydney (Australia), the University of Miami (Florida) and Florida Atlantic University.
With sixty-five design awards to his credit, he was the firm's principal designer. In 1990, he received the American Institute of Architects Palm Beach Chapter Award of Honor for Design for his contributions to architectural design. Under his direction, the firm was honored by the Florida Association of AIA as the Firm of the Year 2000. The Palm Beach Chapter of AIA recognized Mr. Currie in 2002 with the prestigious Gold Medal Award for his contributions to the architectural profession and again in 2005 as Architect of the Year. In 2008 he was elevated to Fellow by the American Institute of Architects, garnering the organization's highest honor.
Bob is credited with the design of hundreds of buildings throughout South Florida, but it is the contribution that he made within his own community of Delray Beach that brought him the most pride. He played an integral role working in collaboration with the community and the project's visionary and his dear friend, Frances Bourque in the revitalization of the Old School Square Cultural Arts Complex. Bob and his team provided on-going services from 1990 to present in the programming, master planning, architecture, and historic preservation of this cultural jewel. Other architectural commissions include the South County Administrative Complex and South County Civic Center for Palm Beach County; Temple Sinai; the Ocean Avenue Bridge; Sundy House Restaurant, to name few and more than 25 fire rescue and public safety projects including all of the stations completed for the City of Delray Beach.
Beyond his commitment to planning and architecture, Bob was a dedicated member of various boards and supporter of numerous causes in the City of Delray Beach and Palm Beach County serving on the following boards: Palm Beach County Zoning Commission; Delray Beach Public Library Board Member; Old School Square Foundation; Pineapple Grove Main Street; City of Delray Beach Planning and Zoning Board; City of Delray Beach Community Appearance Board; City of Delray Beach Board of Construction Appeals; and City of Delray Beach Public Art Advisory Board.
Bob was passionate about his responsibility as an architect and contributing in a meaningful way to his community. An international traveler, Bob visited every continent in the world, returning with stories and drawings to depict the sites and cultures with which he had been exposed. He cherished the opportunities he had to visit international landmarks by land, sea and air, but what he loved most was returning to his architectural practice, friends and family and his Village by the Sea, the City of Delray Beach.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 19, 2019, 11:00AM at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 840 George Busch Blvd., Delray Beach, FL 33483. Burial will follow at the Boynton Beach Cemetery.
Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, Delray Beach in charge of arrangements.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 15, 2019