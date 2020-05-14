Robert "Bob" Skigen– 90, passed away on March 12, 2020. Born in Stamford, Connecticut, Bob became a proud marine at 16. A Smithtown, New York attorney well known for his flamboyant courtroom style, Bob was married for 66 years to Sue Skigen, who predeceased him; he was also predeceased by his daughter Kathy. He leaves surviving children and their spouses, Lori Landau, (Philip), Phillip Skigen (Rachael); his sister Patti Skigen (Gary Guttman); and five grandchildren; Jake, Eli, and Samara, and Hayden and Maddox.



Sue Skigen passed away on February 2, 2020, at the age of 86. Born in 1933 in Vienna, Austria, Sue narrowly escaped Hitler in 1938. A modern dancer and teaching artist, Sue was married to Robert H. Skigen for 66 years. She is predeceased by her daughter Kathy. She leaves two surviving children and their spouses: Lori Landau (Philip), and Phillip Skigen (Rachael); five grandchildren, Jake, Eli and Samara, and Hayden and Maddox, sister Dolly Jacobson and sister-in-law Patti Skigen (Gary Guttman).



