Robert H. Beber, 86, of Boca Raton, Florida and Linville Ridge, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Beber, an attorney, was General Counsel at RCA Corporation, REA Corporation, GAF Corporation, and Baldwin United Corporation before spending the majority of his career at the American chemical conglomerate W.R. Grace. While there, Beber rose from the assistant general counsel of litigation to Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Following his retirement, Bob continued to consult to Grace and play a central role in the organization. Bob was a leader in his field and had a huge impact on the legal community and chemical industry. He was in close to 70 editions of Marquis Who's Who throughout his career, including Who's Who in America, American Law, and South and Southwest, culminating in the reception of the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. He earned his undergraduate degree in 1955 and his law degree in 1957 from Duke University. After law school, Bob served in the United States Army. An avid supporter of Duke – a Blue Devil through and through – Bob was Member of the Board of Visitors at the Law School. His lifelong connection to Duke led him to make wide-ranging gifts, primarily to the law school where he endowed scholarships. In particular, in 2007, the Beber Sculpture Garden was founded and dedicated to the Law School. Bob was also engaged in other philanthropic and civic endeavors, serving as Director of Advantage Bank, in Palm Beach, Florida, Chairman of the Board of the New Jersey Health Care Plan, and Vice President of the Southern New Jersey Chamber of Commerce. He also was involved in the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County.



Bob loved golf, fine wines, traveling, and cooking. He maintained deep and abiding friendships and touched many lives with his warmth, collegiality, and joyful nature. He will be sincerely missed. Bob was predeceased by his first wife, Joan (Parsons) Beber, and daughter, Deborah, and is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Andrea and Robert Bronson, and Judith and Michael Johnson, his three grandchildren, Madalyn Johnson, Jacob Johnson, and Sarah Beber, as well as his beloved wife, Judith (Gushner) Beber. A memorial service and internment will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in honor of Robert "Bob" Beber '55, L'57 to "Duke University" and addressed to Box 90581, Durham, N.C. 27708-0581 or online by searching "Duke Ways to Give" ( https://giving.duke.edu/ways-to-give ). Questions may be addressed to 919-684-2338. These may be designated as outright gifts for the Duke School of Law or to be added to a permanent endowment, "The Robert H. and Joan P. Beber Law School Fund."



