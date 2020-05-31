King, Robert J. 100 year old WWII Navy veteran, passed on May 26 in Boca Raton, FL. Bob was the beloved husband for 66 years to Ann (née Henderson), devoted father to Kathleen (Fred) Rugger of Brooklyn Heights, NY; Robert King, Jr. (fiancée Phyllis Miemietz) of Mounds View, MN ; Ann (David) Del Pozzo of Zionsville, IN & Pompano Beach, FL and Carole Riley of East Walpole, MA; grandfather to Cherie, Chris, Toby, Michael, Bryan, Liz and Matt; beloved great-grandfather (G Poppa) to twelve great-grandchildren and special friend and companion of Joanne Green of Boca Raton. His entire family was blessed to have celebrated his 100th birthday with him in early March 2020, a family reunion filled with love. Bob was born and grew up in Morton/Hamlin, N.Y. He graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. Bob served over three years as an officer in the Navy, primarily with Air Groups aboard the Hornet and the Intrepid. Following this, the family lived mostly in Larchmont and Mamaroneck, N.Y. Bob and Ann moved to Boca Raton, FL in 1980. Bob had a long career as Manager of General Electric Company's International Industrial Sales, based in New York City, travelling extensively throughout the world. Bob was active in many community affairs both in New York and in Boca Raton. He was a former member of Bonnie Briar Country Club, Winged Foot Golf Club, Boca Hotel and Club and lastly of Boca Del Mar/Via Mizner Country Club where he and Ann played golf and tennis. Bob continued playing tennis and golf every week into his 90's with many special friends.



Contributions may be made to Hospice by the Sea, Boca Raton.



