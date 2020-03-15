|
|
Robert J. Thomson, born March 15, 1936 passed away on November 21, 2018. He is survived by his wife Gail L. Thomson, daughter Heather Anne Thomson-Parente (son-in-law Christopher Wagner), son Scott Lee Thomson, daughter-in-law Stacey Thomson, and seven grand children; Samantha, Robert, Alex, Sallie, Kelsey, Nick, and Chris Jr. He joins his son, Christopher Robert Thomson who passed away on February 17, 2011. He served 20 years with the Sunrise Fire Department and has a memorial brick placed at the Florida State Fire College. He loved his family and his corvettes! We miss him dearly!
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2020