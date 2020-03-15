Home

Robert J. Thomson

Robert J. Thomson In Memoriam
Robert J. Thomson, born March 15, 1936 passed away on November 21, 2018. He is survived by his wife Gail L. Thomson, daughter Heather Anne Thomson-Parente (son-in-law Christopher Wagner), son Scott Lee Thomson, daughter-in-law Stacey Thomson, and seven grand children; Samantha, Robert, Alex, Sallie, Kelsey, Nick, and Chris Jr. He joins his son, Christopher Robert Thomson who passed away on February 17, 2011. He served 20 years with the Sunrise Fire Department and has a memorial brick placed at the Florida State Fire College. He loved his family and his corvettes! We miss him dearly!
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2020
