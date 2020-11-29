1/1
Robert J. Willard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. Willard, age 91, passed away on November 12, 2020. A long-time resident of Richfield, MN and for many years a winter resident of Deerfield Beach, FL. He is preceded in death by his son David. He is survived by his wife, Emma; a daughter Barbara Foster and her husband Rod of Bloomington MN, and in-law relatives in MN, FL, IA, NH, NY and VT. Celebration of Life will be at a later date due to COVID-19. Internment is in the family lot at Melrose Cemetery in Brockton, MA.

Memorials may be made to donor of choice.

Conley Funeral Home, Brockton, MA and

www.GILLBROTHERS.com

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, 612-861-6088

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conley Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 27, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Robert. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved