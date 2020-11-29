Robert J. Willard, age 91, passed away on November 12, 2020. A long-time resident of Richfield, MN and for many years a winter resident of Deerfield Beach, FL. He is preceded in death by his son David. He is survived by his wife, Emma; a daughter Barbara Foster and her husband Rod of Bloomington MN, and in-law relatives in MN, FL, IA, NH, NY and VT. Celebration of Life will be at a later date due to COVID-19. Internment is in the family lot at Melrose Cemetery in Brockton, MA.Memorials may be made to donor of choice.Conley Funeral Home, Brockton, MA andMINNEAPOLIS, MN, 612-861-6088