Robert ("Bob") Jacob Sandler, 90, of Delray Beach, Florida passed away peacefully from natural causes while surrounded by family in his home on Tuesday, August 11th. He was born February 5th, 1930 in Lawrence, Massachusetts. He attended Lawrence High School and Bordentown Military Institute (BMI) in Bordentown, NJ where he gradu-ated in 1948. He was married to his lifelong wife Marion on September 27th, 1970 in Marblehead, Massachusetts. Bob is survived by his wife Marion Sandler, his brother Quentin Sandler, his stepson Michael and wife Charest Fels and their children (grand-children) Angele and Graham Fels, his child Sean and wife Jana Sandler and their child (grandchild) Simon, his child Andrew and wife Jennifer Sandler. He was preceded in death by his sister Joan Musen and his parents Simon and Rose Sandler. Due to the Pandemic, there will be no formal service. In lieu of this, please share any thoughts or prayers you may have for Marion or the family with a personal note if you wish. Your prayers and thoughts are greatly appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store