Robert James Braboy passed away at the age of 61 at his Delray Beach, FL home on Tuesday, November 3rd.



Jamie Braboy, as he was known to family and friends, was beautiful inside and out. His passions were music, books and food. We have all been honored to have him share all of these with us! His greatest passion, however, was his children and grandchildren, whom he adored. He enjoyed a beautiful life and will always be in our hearts.



Jamie was one of eight Braboy children. He was preceded in death by his father, Ollie James (George), his mother, Patricia Eve-Ann Kearney and his brother Norman Lee Braboy. He is survived by his loving children, Rachel (Demsick), Geoff and Tristan, along with his grandchildren, Sky, Lucy, Ezekiel, and Hendrix, his brothers Ted, Patrick (Casey), Brian, and his sisters Penny, Chris, Cindy and all of their extended families.



The family will hold private memorial services near his Delray Beach, FL home in early December.



