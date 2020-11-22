1/1
Robert James Fogan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fogan, Judge Robert James (Bob), age 89, died peacefully at his home near the Fort Lauderdale beach due to Parkinson's Disease complications on November 9, 2020. After serving three years in the United States Air Force, Bob graduated from American University and Georgetown Law Center in Washington, DC.

He moved his family to Fort Lauderdale in 1961, where he worked as a State prosecutor in the County Solicitor's Office. He then served as a trial attorney in the private practice of law before being appointed Circuit Court Judge of Broward County in 1988.

Bob holds the distinction of being the first Drug Court Judge in Broward County, where non-violent first-time drug offenders were offered treatment instead of compulsory prison incarceration. Countless lives and families were restored, and thousands of taxpayers' dollars saved due to this innovative treatment program, which is now being implemented throughout the world.

Bob was predeceased by his first wife, Jeanne Wolfe, their daughter Laura and Bob's two (2) brothers Steve and Ron. He is survived by his beloved son, Thomas J. Fogan; He is also survived by the love of his life, constant and devoted companion, Mary Belle Pfau, and her son, Tommer J. Regan.

Bob enjoyed decades of sailing, boating and ballroom dancing with his family and friends. He also travelled extensively on cruise ships out of Port Everglades.

Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Bob's life will be held on Sunday, December 6th, starts 2PM, at Twelve Step House, 205 SW 23rd St., FLL, 33315. Unfortunately, no food can be served with limited (50) people. Robert's celebration will be Zoomed as well. There will be a private scattering of ashes over the Fort Lauderdale sea Bob loved so well.

"If you want to be known as a gentleman, you must act like a gentleman." Bob was a gentleman and always courteous to the ladies.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Twelve Step House
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved