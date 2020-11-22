Fogan, Judge Robert James (Bob), age 89, died peacefully at his home near the Fort Lauderdale beach due to Parkinson's Disease complications on November 9, 2020. After serving three years in the United States Air Force, Bob graduated from American University and Georgetown Law Center in Washington, DC.



He moved his family to Fort Lauderdale in 1961, where he worked as a State prosecutor in the County Solicitor's Office. He then served as a trial attorney in the private practice of law before being appointed Circuit Court Judge of Broward County in 1988.



Bob holds the distinction of being the first Drug Court Judge in Broward County, where non-violent first-time drug offenders were offered treatment instead of compulsory prison incarceration. Countless lives and families were restored, and thousands of taxpayers' dollars saved due to this innovative treatment program, which is now being implemented throughout the world.



Bob was predeceased by his first wife, Jeanne Wolfe, their daughter Laura and Bob's two (2) brothers Steve and Ron. He is survived by his beloved son, Thomas J. Fogan; He is also survived by the love of his life, constant and devoted companion, Mary Belle Pfau, and her son, Tommer J. Regan.



Bob enjoyed decades of sailing, boating and ballroom dancing with his family and friends. He also travelled extensively on cruise ships out of Port Everglades.



Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Bob's life will be held on Sunday, December 6th, starts 2PM, at Twelve Step House, 205 SW 23rd St., FLL, 33315. Unfortunately, no food can be served with limited (50) people. Robert's celebration will be Zoomed as well. There will be a private scattering of ashes over the Fort Lauderdale sea Bob loved so well.



"If you want to be known as a gentleman, you must act like a gentleman." Bob was a gentleman and always courteous to the ladies.



