Robert John Samar (Bobby) passed away on September 11, 2020 at age 86. Bobby was a long time resident of South Florida. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Harriet; sister, Doreen Albert; children, Robert (Barbara), Joseph, Cheryl Mynhier (Thomas), Barbara Heffernan (Corey), John (Janet); stepchildren Eric (Katherine), Glenn (Michelle), and Lowell Sherman; 11 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.



Captain Bob Samar was a Mariner at heart, who loved boating, fishing and golf. Bobby was a member of the Lauderdale Small Boat Club since the 1960's. He proudly served 40 plus years as a Master 100 GT licensed Captain. He not only sailed boats, but built them as well. A master craftsman, Bobby took to task building a 45 ft. fiberglass sailboat in 1977, assembling everything from the hull's fiberglass mold to the keel and detailed teak wood components. In his retired years, he built scaled models of the boats he owned with uncanny attention to detail.



Bobby not only enjoyed his family, he was always there to help and support them. He was the pillar that held them up and the rock that gave them stability. Bobby earned the respect, love, and admiration from everyone who ever knew him. His generosity was unmatched in his support of the community and the military.



And now it is time for us to wish him fair winds and following seas...as we mark the end of his final watch and help him become one with the sea forever.



