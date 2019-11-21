|
|
Robert "Bob" Furness, 79, of Pompano Beach, FL passed away on October 8th, 2019 at North Broward Hospital. Born August 15th, 1940, he is survived by his wife, Janette Furness, daughter, Deanna Hedigan and grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Trey Hedigan. He is also survived by his two sisters, Birdie Bostwick and Flossy Morgan. Bob was very active, as he enjoyed fishing on his boat and spending time with his beautiful wife of 53 years. A funeral service will be held at St. Coleman Church, 1200 S. Federal Highway, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 on Saturday November 23rd at 11am. Condolences can be sent to 2701 NE 8th, St., Pompano Beach, FL 33062.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 21, 2019