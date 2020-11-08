ROBERT LINDLEY MARKS, 79, of Hollywood, Florida, passed away on October 27, 2020.



Robert "Bob" Marks was born in Hollywood on April 18, 1941 to Frank H. Marks and Leah Lindley Marks. He was a lifelong resident of Hollywood, and an alumnus of Florida State University and the University of Miami.



Bob married Barbara Roebuck Marks, who was his high school sweetheart, on August 25, 1962 in Hollywood. Bob and Barbara set a wonderful example of love and commitment to all who know them.



Bob owned Frontier Marine Construction in Hollywood for 25 years and previously owned Southwestern Cattle Corporation in Davie, Florida. Bob was an avid boater, fisherman and hunter. He shared these passions and so much more with a huge network of friends over many years.



Bob was known as a very entertaining story teller. He was always a wonderful host, no matter the occasion. Bob was considered a very generous person to his friends and family, as well as numerous charities. He also gave the gift of his knowledge on so many varied topics and had solutions for his many friends, no matter the dilemma presented or the advice they needed. Bob was one of a kind, a loyal friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



Robert Marks was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Linda Marks Conner. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara, several nieces and a nephew.



A Celebration of Life will be held in approximately two months at the Hollywood home of Robert and Barbara Marks.



