Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care Inc - Hollywood
6400 Hollywood Boulevard
Hollywood, FL 33024
(954) 989-9900
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care Inc - Hollywood
6400 Hollywood Boulevard
Hollywood, FL 33024
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:30 PM
Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care Inc - Hollywood
6400 Hollywood Boulevard
Hollywood, FL 33024
View Map
Robert Louis Ferrante Obituary
93, of Pembroke Pines, died January 1, 2020. Survived by daughters, Carolyn (David) Greene, Debi (JD) Davis, and Janet (Ron) Laiacona; son, Robert (Betty) Ferrante II; grandchildren, Kim, Mike, Tori, Lauren, Heather, Cat, Shannon & Kyle; and 11 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to , . Gathering will be held from 3-5 PM, on Saturday, January 11th, with Tributes Of A Lifetime Service at 3:30 PM at Boyd-Panciera Hollywood Boulevard Chapel.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 9, 2020
