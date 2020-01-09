|
93, of Pembroke Pines, died January 1, 2020. Survived by daughters, Carolyn (David) Greene, Debi (JD) Davis, and Janet (Ron) Laiacona; son, Robert (Betty) Ferrante II; grandchildren, Kim, Mike, Tori, Lauren, Heather, Cat, Shannon & Kyle; and 11 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to , . Gathering will be held from 3-5 PM, on Saturday, January 11th, with Tributes Of A Lifetime Service at 3:30 PM at Boyd-Panciera Hollywood Boulevard Chapel.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 9, 2020