Bob was born in Cincinnati in 1939 and ended his journey in Ft. Lauderdale April 5, 2019 after several years of treatment for lung cancer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Wilman Tieman and his parents, Louis Edward Tieman and Ann Thompson Tieman. He is survived by his brother Philip Tieman (Joan) of Columbus Ohio, sister Linda Tieman (Bill Reed) of University Place Washington, nephew Gregory Tieman (Kimberly), and nieces Catherine Tieman (Kevin Wilks) and Jeanne McCool (Jon). A graduate of Kent State University, Bob had a long career in marketing and radio media sales and owned his own small-business advertising firm. He was a longtime leader and participant in the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank at Blessed Sacrament Church in Oakland Park, Fl. Special thanks to Vitas Hospice staff for excellent care and caring for Bob. A funeral mass will be held on Friday April 12 at 10AM at Blessed Sacrament Church on Oakland Park Blvd. Burial will at St. Joseph Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Bob's name to Vitas Community Connection at vitascommunityconnection.org. or VITAS Community Connection 255 East Fifth Street, Ste. 1200, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary