Robert M. Fahey 85, of Oakland Park, Fl. passed away Sunday September 22, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital. A resident Since 1962, Robert served his Country proudly as a US Marine. He leaves behind his Son: Craig, Daughter: Dr. Dana Fahey, Grandsons: Christian, Derek, and Landon. Nephews: Damon and Dante. A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Thursday Sept. 26, at 10:00AM, Burial to follow at South Florida VA National Cemetery. on line condolences can be shared at edkalis.com. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation & Funeral Services, Wilton Manors.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 26, 2019