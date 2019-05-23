Home

Edwards Cremation and Funeral Services - WILTON MANORS
1108 NE 23 DRIVE
Wilton Manors, FL 33305
(954) 566-5564
Robert Michael Keshock 94, of Wilton Manors died on Monday May 20, 2019. A resident since 1949. Robert was a Naval Photographer in WWII stationed at Pearl Harbor and Oahu. He made his living working in construction industry for 40 years. In retirement, he became President of the American Czech & Slovak Friends in South Florida Social Club, and was a member of the German American Society of Greater Hollywood. Robert is predeceased by his wife Kathryn. He is Survived by his two Sons: Robert (Sharon) of Naples Florida and Randall (Roseann) of Tamarac, Brothers John D. and Charles Keshock, both of Cleveland, Ohio. Grandchildren: Laura and Julie, Greatgrandchild: Lana. A visitation will be held on Thursday May 23, 2019. At the First Christian Church of Wilton Manors 2725 NE 14 Ave, from 6 to 8PM. A mass of the Christian Burial will be on Friday F 11AM at St. Clement Catholic Church 2975 N. Andrews Ave, with entombment to follow at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. On line condolences can be shared at edkalis.com. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation & Funeral Services, Wilton Manors.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 23, 2019
