88 of Pompano Beach Florida, passed away on November 27, 2019. Robert enjoyed traveling up the New England's old coastal Rte. 1. He was proud to have the nickname "Captain or Commodore", which was created from all his years of sailing and motor cruising with his family up the coast of Maine on his yacht "Witchcraft". Robert is survived by his sons Robert Perry Jr, Charles Perry, daughter Deborah Perry, grandchildren Charles, Elizabeth and Laura and great-grandchildren Chase and Cameron. Robert has requested no services.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 4, 2019