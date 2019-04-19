MANDEL, ROBERT 77, passed away on April 17, 2019 surrounded by his children. Robert was born in The Bronx, New York on Dec. 3, 1941, to Andrew and Lillian Mandel (z"l). In 1970, he married Rona Reichelle (z"l) and they raised their family in Miami. He was a successful CPA and tax attorney who served overseas in the United States Army. He enjoyed "shmoozing", rare fruit trees, cats, sports (baseball in particular), and the mountains of North Carolina. He is survived by his sister Linda Plancey (Jeffrey), son Matthew (Ilona), daughter Melissa (Jason), and grandchildren Talia, Rebecca, Aaron, Emily, and David. Memorial service to be held Friday, April 19 at 9 am at Riverside Gordon Memorial Chapel, 17250 W. Dixie Highway in North Miami Beach, followed by burial service at 10:30 am at Mount Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery, 1125 NW 137 Street in Miami. Memorial donations in memory of Robert may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 424 E. 92 Street, New York, NY 10128-6804. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary